APRE Art House at India Art Fair 2026

At India Art Fair 2026, APRE Art House is showing work by seven artists who've built their practices through serious, long-term research. The booth brings together Pragati Dalvi Jain, Sarban Chowdhury, UBIK, Sooraja K. S., Meher Afroz Vaid, Aakriti Chandervanshi, and Radha Rathi. Photography, ceramics, painting, performance, conceptual publishing, it's a real mix. But what connects them is APRE's focus on artists who ground their work in lived experience and actual social contexts.

Research, embodiment and material thinking across seven practices

You won't find one big curatorial theme stamped across everything. Memory comes up. So does embodiment, material process, questions about visibility. These ideas weave through the booth but they're not forced into some unified concept. Director and curator Prerna S. M. Jain calls it "a tightly held curatorial proposition that foregrounds research-led practices engaging with questions of embodiment, memory, materiality, and visibility within contemporary South Asian contexts." Basically, she's creating space for proximity and friction, letting each practice hold its ground.

Aakriti Chandervanshi digs into architecture, photography, personal archives. A lot of her work goes back to homes and family memory, specifically centering women who've been sidelined in official histories. For her, the domestic isn't just background, it's built through emotional inheritance, where private stories crash into bigger questions about gender and who controls the narrative.

Then there's Radha Rathi, whose paintings shift gears entirely. She's working between sharp detail and abstraction, constructing these psychologically charged spaces that don't resolve neatly. Colour, light, texture — she uses them to evoke memory-states and imagination, not to show you a literal place. Put her next to Chandervanshi and you get two totally different approaches to interiority. One's archival, the other's sensory.

Sarban Chowdhury's ceramics are all about material transformation. He's done doctoral research on sustainability and circular economies, and he's figured out how to turn industrial waste into ceramic glazes. The work that comes out of that? It holds this weird tension, fragile but enduring. You're looking at extraction, contamination, repair. It's grounded in material research, sure, but it also reads socially. Vulnerability, constraint, it's all there in the form.

APRE doesn't focus much on medium-based categories. "The diversity of mediums within the booth is intentional and generative," Jain says. What matters is how artists think, not what box their work fits into. That mindset opens up connections you wouldn't expect, especially when you bring UBIK into the mix.