Dhoomimal Gallery’s new exhibition focuses on printmaking in the era of artificial intelligence

Printmaking, as a process has a history spanning for nearly 24000 years, starting from the earliest known form of physical art which constituted the cave paintings in human history. With time, print-making mediums changed and woodblocks, manuscripts, and even modern photographs, became a part of the process. Printmakers have continued to create art by incorporating novelty, even inventing when needed to, displaying their acumen for advancement, long before artificial intelligence was even a term.

Curator Johny ML states, “We have an extensive, and an often ignored, history of printmaking in India. Our visual landscape has been shaped by print culture over the centuries and this exhibition draws from the many significant private and institutional collections in Baroda, Ahmedabad and Delhi that have amassed important works over time. Also included are those new works created by younger artists.”