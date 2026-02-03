Dhoomimal Gallery’s new exhibition focuses on printmaking in the era of artificial intelligence

In an age where people are moving forward by adopting highly advanced techniques of creativity, Uday and Sunaina Jain of Dhoomimal Gallery, take a pause and go back to the beginning. Their latest presentation, ‘ Print Age’ curated by Johny ML, is an extensive display by artists, in retrospective, contemporary and emerging who focus solely on the techniques of printmaking for creativity. The goal of this exhibition is to see how artists who use modern technologies also find inspiration from the very basic methodologies of art making.
Printmaking, as a process has a history spanning for nearly 24000 years, starting from the earliest known form of physical art which constituted the cave paintings in human history. With time, print-making mediums changed and woodblocks, manuscripts, and even modern photographs, became a part of the process. Printmakers have continued to create art by incorporating novelty, even inventing when needed to, displaying their acumen for advancement, long before artificial intelligence was even a term.
Curator Johny ML states, “We have an extensive, and an often ignored, history of printmaking in India. Our visual landscape has been shaped by print culture over the centuries and this exhibition draws from the many significant private and institutional collections in Baroda, Ahmedabad and Delhi that have amassed important works over time. Also included are those new works created by younger artists.”
Print Age displays several traditional printmaking techniques which include, linocut, lithographs, serigraphs, chromolithographs, etchings, drypoints, aquatints, viscosity and lithography. This stands testament to the fact that no matter how advanced technologies become, the value of handprinted art will always survive in parallel to newer methods. Through 80 artists and almost 150+ displays the display gives the audience a range of work from Pablo Picasso, Narayan Shridhar Bendre, Paritosh Sen, Damyanti Chawla, F.N Souza, K.G Subramanyan, Ganesh Haloi, Jogen Chowdhury, Anjolie Ela Menon, Madhvi Parekh, Thota Vaikuntam, Paresh Maity and many more.
Uday Jain, director, Dhoomimal Gallery mentions, “Today, collectors are beginning to understand not only the historic but also the material value of limited-edition prints by established master printmakers. The renewed interest worldwide in printing processes and the continued growth of confidence in the international art marketplace in prints have created urgency in India for exhibitions of this nature.”
What: Print Age
Where: Dhoomimal Gallery, New Delhi
When: February 4 – March 15, 2026
Time: 11 am – 7 pm