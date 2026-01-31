Rajiv Menon contemporary arrives at India Art Fair, bringing a diasporic palette home

India Art Fair extends that conversation into a different register. The booth brings together works by Melissa Joseph, Sahana Ramakrishnan, Rajni Perera, Shyama Golden, Maya Seas, Devi Seetharam and Nibha Akireddy, alongside the India debut of Gisela McDaniel. The throughline is colour, approached as both inheritance and a site of friction. Rajiv describes the project as an examination of “the diasporic palette,” a phrase that resists easy decoding.

“South Asia is often flattened in Western contexts through a narrow visual shorthand—marigolds, mangoes, saturated reds and oranges,” he explains. “While these references come from real cultural histories, they can also be limiting” . Across the booth, artists engage with that shorthand in divergent ways, sometimes leaning into saturation, sometimes withholding it, sometimes reframing it through figuration, abstraction or mythic narrative. The result is a visual field that refuses a single reading of what South Asian colour should look like.

The question of resistance sits beneath those aesthetic decisions. Colour becomes a way of pushing against expectations placed on diasporic artists, particularly within Western markets that have long relied on recognisable cues. Rajiv is clear that this tension is productive when it is not overdetermined by an external gaze. “If you decenter the assumption that Euro-American perspectives are the default, many of these concerns dissolve,” he says. “By creating a space where South Asia is assumed as the norm, those concerns begin to dissipate because the Western gaze is no longer central” .

That repositioning carries different stakes in India. Rajiv Menon Contemporary has shown in the country before, but this marks its first presentation at India Art Fair. Diasporic voices can still be read with scepticism within subcontinental contexts, framed as adjacent rather than embedded. Rajiv acknowledges that anxiety, particularly as an Indian American returning to India, yet he remains committed to the proposition that diaspora and subcontinent are deeply entangled. Globalisation since the 1990s has shaped both, producing overlapping experiences rather than discrete ones.

Introducing Gisela McDaniel to Indian audiences exemplifies that approach. McDaniel, whose practice centres on representations of women of colour and Pacific Islander histories, enters the booth in dialogue with South Asian women artists. Her paintings of figures such as Hiba Schahbaz and Maya Seas open onto what Rajiv describes as “larger cultural solidarities that include the subcontinent” . The gesture reframes diaspora as a network rather than a hierarchy, connecting Pacific and South Asian narratives without collapsing their specificity.

Los Angeles remains a key influence on how those narratives are framed. Rajiv speaks often about the city’s relationship to storytelling, shaped by film, television and a visual culture steeped in myth-making. That sensibility runs through the gallery’s roster, which he characterises as fundamentally narrative-driven. At a recent presentation at the Jaipur Centre for Art, the artists were framed as the “Nonresident School,” a term that emphasised collective force over individual branding. The aim was to position them as participants in a shared cultural movement rather than isolated successes.

That collective ethos extends beyond exhibitions. On the opening night of India Art Fair, the gallery will host an invitation-only salon at a Delhi collector’s home, convened with Teesta Bhandare. The format favours conversation over spectacle, reflecting Rajiv’s interest in how younger collectors in India are approaching art in the wake of liberalisation and global circulation. These collectors, like the artists themselves, are navigating inherited structures while shaping new ones.

For all the momentum of its first year, Rajiv Menon Contemporary resists narratives of early arrival. Rajiv frames the recent recognitions as carrying responsibility rather than closure. The long-term project, as he describes it, is to build cultural structures that shift how South Asia is viewed in the West and how diasporic practices are understood at home. That is work measured in decades rather than seasons.

At India Art Fair, the gallery’s booth operates as a hinge between those ambitions. It brings practices forged across continents into a setting where questions of belonging, authenticity and authorship remain live. The palette on view is neither fixed nor ornamental. It moves, absorbs and pushes back, carrying with it the traces of where it has been and the possibilities of where it might land next.

Rajiv Menon Contemporary, Booth AO2 India Art Fair, Delhi February 6 through 9, 2026.