Sculptor Kiran Dixit Thacker on her guru Ramkinkar Baij

The work of decades

Today, that rhythm finds a new audience in Delhi. Kiran Dixit Thacker’s sculptures, drawings and paintings will be on view at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, from March 2-9. The week-long exhibition, ‘Our Ashram…Shantiniketan’ brings together over a hundred works spanning decades, materials and geographies, tracing her lifelong engagement with the landscape, people and spirit of Santiniketan. Moving effortlessly between bronze, mild steel, stone, watercolour, painting and drawing, the show offers an immersive encounter with an oeuvre that is both expansive and deeply grounded.

Thacker, 79, is the only living female disciple of Baij, and her practice carries the weight of that lineage without ever being trapped by it. Rooted firmly in figurative sculpture, her work is informed by geometric clarity and a rigorous armature that gives strength and confidence to her surfaces. Many of the watercolours, paintings and drawings on display were produced during her years in London, while the bronze, stone and mild steel sculptures were made in her Santiniketan studio. Standout works such as ‘The Goat’, ‘Three Santhal Men’, ‘Woman with her Hens Cocks’, towering palm trees animated by peacocks, and sensitive bronzes like ‘Owls’, ‘Lovers’ and ‘Monkeys' are a testament to her craft.