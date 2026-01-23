A 100 photos of Kerala are displayed in this travelling art exhibition

The travelling exhibition, inaugurated in Delhi on January 20, will remain on view till January 23, before travelling to 10 other Indian cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, concluding in Surat on March 31. The show includes over 100 photographs by 10 travel lensmen and media photographers from across India, each of whom travelled across Kerala for over five days, responding to the state’s heritage, people, backwaters and wildlife through their distinct visual languages.

It features works by Aishwarya Sridhar, Amit Pasricha, H. Satish, Kounteya Sinha, Manoj Arora, Natasha Kartar Hemrajani, Saibal Das, Saurabh Anand Chatterjee, Shivang Mehta and Umesh Gogna. Together, their photographs trace Kerala through its rural and ritualistic life, as well as its architectural and historical charm. The show opens with the works of Aishwarya Sridhar, through whose photographs wildlife and aerial perspectives emerge. Sridhar presents images from Wayanad marked by depth, scale and an almost painterly softness. Shot from aerial vantage points, her photographs capture the region’s greenery, hills and lakes. “Her way of seeing is very soft, very feminine,” Nair says. “And that is why I began the exhibition with her.”