Printmaking finds a home in B-CAF’s new exhibition in Kolkata

Art lovers, here is an art exhibition in Kolkata that definitely deserves attention. Held jointly by B-CAF, Bridging Culture & Arts, Kolkata and the Lalit Kala Akademi for the 3rd Printmaking Biennale, the exhibition titled, In The Name of God, brings together the works of 23 artists under one roof. Curated by Parag Roy, the exhibition focuses on works that explore faith, belief, and spirituality as forces which shape up human civilization, culture and social consciousness.
Reena Dewan, Director, B-CAF, remarked, “At B-CAF, our endeavour has always been to create platforms that foster meaningful engagement with culture and society. In the Name of God brought together eminent and emerging printmakers whose works encouraged viewers to reflect on belief, tradition and shared human values through the powerful language of print-making.”
Participating artists include Avijit Mukherjee, Atin Basak, Binita Bandyopadhyay, Dasarath Das, Debojyoty Dhara, Dilip Kr. Sasmal, Dipanjan Bagli, Jayanta Naskar, Kamal Mitra, Khokan Giri, Manik K Ghosh, Monoj Baidya, Parag Roy, Paula Sengupta, Rajat Subhra Halder, Rajen Mondal, Ramen Kastha, Siddharth Ghosh, Srikanta Paul, Sukla Poddar, Srabani Sarkar, Sreyashi Saha and Suchita Barick.
Speaking on the occasion, Curator Parag Roy said, “This exhibition reflects on how ideas of faith and divinity have been understood, interpreted and expressed across human history. Using print-making, the artists engage with these themes in ways that allow multiple perspectives to coexist and invite sustained reflection.”
Most of the displays showcase traditional printmaking methods and techniques which reflect on how the divine shape up personal opinions, memories, and societal structures. It also highlights how printmaking is an important medium in contemporary art through multiple perceptions and illustrations like woodcut or serigraphy. For the unversed, printmaking is an age-old art technique of making art through print. It was traditionally done by hand-processed techniques on paper but today also explores other mediums like wood, fabric, and metal.
What: In the Name of God
Where: BCAF
When: Till February 1, 2026
Entry Free for all