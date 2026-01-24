Printmaking finds a home in B-CAF’s new exhibition in Kolkata

Speaking on the occasion, Curator Parag Roy said, “This exhibition reflects on how ideas of faith and divinity have been understood, interpreted and expressed across human history. Using print-making, the artists engage with these themes in ways that allow multiple perspectives to coexist and invite sustained reflection.”

Most of the displays showcase traditional printmaking methods and techniques which reflect on how the divine shape up personal opinions, memories, and societal structures. It also highlights how printmaking is an important medium in contemporary art through multiple perceptions and illustrations like woodcut or serigraphy. For the unversed, printmaking is an age-old art technique of making art through print. It was traditionally done by hand-processed techniques on paper but today also explores other mediums like wood, fabric, and metal.

What: In the Name of God

Where: BCAF

When: Till February 1, 2026

Entry Free for all