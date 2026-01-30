Gallery Dotwalk opens new space in Delhi with a multi-sensory exhibition

Often considered a pioneer in bringing innovative art shows to the city, Gallery Dotwalk now has a brand new space in Defence Colony. The new gallery space is all set to open from tomorrow onwards with the debut show – Drifting Through Quiet Veins. This exhibition imagines the whole space as a sensorial entity intertwined with sound, material and images. The display will be open to the public from February 1 until the end of the month.
Drifting Through Quiet Veins brings together eight contemporary artists on the same stage. Abdulla PA, Amjum Rizve, Chandrashekar Koteshwar, Mehak Garg, Priyaranjan Purkait, Sudhayadas S, Ravinder Reddy and Sujith SN, participates in the exhibition through heir varied displays. What makes it more interesting is that fact that most of the artists have pushed their creative limits to test their abilities by making experiential and experimental pieces. These capture the otherwise overlooked rhythms of daily life, landscape and labour.
Director, Sreejith CN comments, “As Dotwalk begins this new phase in Delhi, the gallery also looks ahead to an exciting year of exhibitions and curated experiences, expanding the ways in which audiences can experience art across disciplines and formats.” He further mentions, “The exhibition invites visitors to drift rather than scan—to listen, touch, and linger within spaces that hold memory and sensation. By moving beyond conventional presentation, we hope to create an environment where art becomes a shared experience of quiet witnessing.”
If one is to walk through the entire exhibition then they would see the space being transformed into a living and almost breathing organism. It displays Abdulla PA’s dark room; Mehak Garg’s paintings and installation which focus on domestic conversations; Amjum Rizve’s paintings and installations which find its roots in Persian embroidery tradition; and Priyaranjan Purkait’s fragile installation coming from the depth of the Sunderbans landscape, among others.
Drifting through Quiet Veins is on display all February at the Gallery Dotwalk between 11 am – 8 pm (Mondays – Saturdays).