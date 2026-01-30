Gallery Dotwalk opens new space in Delhi with a multi-sensory exhibition

Drifting Through Quiet Veins brings together eight contemporary artists on the same stage. Abdulla PA, Amjum Rizve, Chandrashekar Koteshwar, Mehak Garg, Priyaranjan Purkait, Sudhayadas S, Ravinder Reddy and Sujith SN, participates in the exhibition through heir varied displays. What makes it more interesting is that fact that most of the artists have pushed their creative limits to test their abilities by making experiential and experimental pieces. These capture the otherwise overlooked rhythms of daily life, landscape and labour.

Director, Sreejith CN comments, “As Dotwalk begins this new phase in Delhi, the gallery also looks ahead to an exciting year of exhibitions and curated experiences, expanding the ways in which audiences can experience art across disciplines and formats.” He further mentions, “The exhibition invites visitors to drift rather than scan—to listen, touch, and linger within spaces that hold memory and sensation. By moving beyond conventional presentation, we hope to create an environment where art becomes a shared experience of quiet witnessing.”