After Delhi, artist Shipra Bhattacharya's exhibition, In Bloom, arrives at Delhi

The showcase at KCC will have around 86 paintings on display, one big and two small bronze sculptures, and five fibre sculptures.

The exhibition traces the evolution of her signature figuration, from early works that explore the solitude of urban women to later pieces that confront collective trauma. Her iconic motif of the woman on the terrace recurs throughout, symbolising imaginative freedom within the constraints of everyday reality. Yet, this introspective lens is not an escape—it is a form of witnessing. Works like Taposhi, which responds to the Singur tragedy, and War, a meditation on global conflict, reveal the artist’s fierce moral clarity and poetic resistance.

Among the standout works are monumental canvases such as Floating (2023), which offers a striking visual dialogue between lush botanical abundance and skeletal desolation, anchored by a central figure who bridges these opposing worlds with quiet grace. In He (2021), the male form becomes a palimpsest of urban memory, inscribed with miniature lives and poised at the edge of sea and city. People (2023) celebrates collective identity through dense figuration and chromatic richness, while Desire (2022) transforms longing into a mythic river that floods the urban subconscious. He (2023) reimagines masculinity as a nurturing vessel, and She (2023) internalises divine myth, presenting an archetypal feminine universe. She (2002) remains a lyrical cornerstone, portraying the female figure as cosmic consciousness poised between reality and imagination.