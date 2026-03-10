This 19th-century painting about lovers can only be viewed for two hours per week

A 19th century painting of the heartbreaking last meeting between Hellelil and Hildebrand by Victorian painter Frederic William Burton hangs at the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin, drawing thousands of visitors.

Titled The Meeting on the Turret Stairs, the watercolour painting was painted in 1864 and is iconic for its intricate details and beautiful use of colours. It depicts the final meeting of the lovers, prince Hildebrand and Hellelil as they embrace one final time before he dies a gruesome death, one that was hatched by Hellelil's father.

What is interesting, the painting that has now gone viral, can only be viewed for two hours a week. The painting, which is made using gouache, is extremely sensitive, leading to the extreme precautions by the gallery authorities.

The Meeting on the Turret Stairs returns to a special cabinet after the designated visiting hours

Frederic William Burton's The Meeting on the Turret Stairs, stood the test of time, proving the immortality of the art. The painting was voted Ireland's favourite painting in 2012, nearly 150 years after it was painted.