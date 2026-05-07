How Raja Ravi Varma’s influence lived through Indian cinema, from black and white films to the Met Gala red carpet

Raja Ravi Varma and Indian cinema have a direct link via Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. Phalke worked at the printing press owned by Varma in Mumbai before entering the film industry.

There, he realized the process by which mythological tales were depicted in commercial imagery. This memory stayed with him during the production of his two earliest films, Raja Harishchandra and Mohini Bhasmasur, both of which incorporated the painter’s legacy in terms of costumes, postures, and composition.

Filmmakers have been influenced by Raja Ravi Varma's style for many years since he lived. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made movies that use bright colour, strong lighting, and framing that look like a painting. Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat are all good examples of this.