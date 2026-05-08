Indian artist's 20 ft rangoli on South Korea street leaves crowds mesmerised during festival

Bhagyashree is well-known for making elaborate portraits with rangoli designs. She collaborated with her teammates in finishing off the artwork in less than four hours at the festival. The more colours she layered on the design, the more spectators came around to watch and take videos.

According to the artist, the rangoli was inspired by East Asian aesthetics and made entirely in rangoli form. In addition, she referred to the rangoli design as ‘Indian art meets Korea through rangoli’, adding that making it was ‘like bringing a story to life.’

Within no time at all, the huge 20ft rangoli on South Korea road became a talk of the town in the virtual world and people were amazed by its size and skillfulness. There were many social media people who liked Bhagyashree's work of bringing an Indian art to a global stage.