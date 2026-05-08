Indian artist's 20 ft rangoli on South Korea street leaves crowds mesmerised during festival

A spectacular explosion of colours brought everyone to a halt when a 20 ft rangoli on South Korea made a mundane festival pathway transform into a live art experience. A huge portrait-themed Rangoli was designed by Bhagyashree, an Indian rangoli artist, at a festival in South Korea that drew massive crowds as onlookers watched the creation unfold.
The video which went viral on social media and was posted by Bhagyashree on Instagram showed how the artist was kneeling down on the roadside, making a huge hand-drawn illustration full of colourful rangoli powder. It was a huge design which was almost 20 feet long and had a lady wearing a Japanese kimono in it. The caption reads as, “Watching so many people stop, observe, smile, and connect with my rangoli in South Korea was a beautiful feeling. From the first colors to the final details… this moment became more than just a performance. 20 feet rangoli artwork created live in just 4 hours 🌈 International street art festival. South Korea. @ansanfest”
Bhagyashree is well-known for making elaborate portraits with rangoli designs. She collaborated with her teammates in finishing off the artwork in less than four hours at the festival. The more colours she layered on the design, the more spectators came around to watch and take videos.
According to the artist, the rangoli was inspired by East Asian aesthetics and made entirely in rangoli form. In addition, she referred to the rangoli design as ‘Indian art meets Korea through rangoli’, adding that making it was ‘like bringing a story to life.’
Within no time at all, the huge 20ft rangoli on South Korea road became a talk of the town in the virtual world and people were amazed by its size and skillfulness. There were many social media people who liked Bhagyashree's work of bringing an Indian art to a global stage.
On the other hand, the post raised some questions about the source of inspiration for the portrait. Several individuals noted that even though the painting was done in South Korea, the clothes and hair style seen in the rangoli were not Korean but Japanese.
However, some of the reviewers pointed out that the attire was closer to the kimono attire from Japan rather than the hanbok from the Silla period owing to the sash and the way the hair was styled in the portrait. But nevertheless, the 20 ft Rangoli on South Korea street was still impressive.
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