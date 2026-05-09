India Pavilion opens at the 61st Venice Biennale: All you need to know

The exhibition brings together the works of five artists who create pieces using organic materials that have a personal meaning.

Sumakshi Singh: The artist’s haunting installation titled Permanent Address consists of a scaled-up replica of her razed family home in Delhi, carefully made using embroidered thread alone.

Asim Waqif: Chaal is an enormous bamboo structure that uses scaffolding in cities as its muse, reflecting the incessant transformation of Indian cities.

Ranjani Shettar: In Under the Same Sky, Ranjani offers ephemeral installations hanging from the ceiling, evoking flowers and their growth and artisanal processes.

Alwar Balasubramaniam: The sculptural panels, Not Just for Us, are made using clay and soil from rural Tamil Nadu to deal with environmental transformations.

Skarma Sonam Tashi: With his work titled Echoes of Home, Skarma uses papier-mâché to explore the architecture of Ladakh and ecology.