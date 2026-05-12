All you need to know about Apparitions, the inaugural exhibition at APRE Art House’s new Colaba space

In Colaba, where Mumbai’s colonial facades now accommodate cafés, boutiques and private galleries in rapid succession, APRE Art House has moved into a heritage building that feels unusually resistant to polish. The new space at Arsiwala Mansion, opening with the group exhibition Apparitions on May 14, retains its exposed wooden beams, towering arched windows and a certain roughness of scale that alters the pace at which art is encountered.

All about the new Mumbai exhibition Apparitions

For APRE, which spent three years operating from Third Pasta Lane, the expansion signals a sharper institutional confidence. “The move into Arsiwala Mansion marks an important shift in how we think about scale, display, and audience experience,” says gallery director Prerna S.M. Jain. The architecture, she explains, allows the gallery to work with “large-format works, immersive installations, and practices that require a more considered relationship to architecture.”