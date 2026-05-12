Barcelona seal La Liga title amidst personal loss for coach Hansi Flick

Barcelona players dedicated the victory to the memory of Hansi's father. The coach, overcome by mixed emotions, said after the match, "I'll never forget this moment. My team is fantastic, and I'm delighted. I'm very proud of my players. It's thrilling to be with the fans, in a Clasico, beating Real Madrid. We played very well, we defended very well, and we scored two great goals."

In the post match press conference, the coach shared details of his "tough day" and thanked his players for coming together and supporting him like family.

Hansi Flick is only the second Barcelona coach to secure victory in his first two home La Liga fixtures against Real Madrid in the 21st century, after Pep Guardiola who won first three in 2010.

Barcelona players deserve the result given the consistency and dedication they have shown throughout the league. They have taken to the streets of their city to celebrate the achievement with culers.