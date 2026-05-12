Barcelona seal La Liga title amidst personal loss for coach Hansi Flick

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are La Liga champions for the 2025-26 season. They clinched their 29th league title in elite fashion, by defeating arch rivals Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday, May 10, 2026.
While Barcelona's El-Clasico victory was special, there was grief amidst the celebration. On the day of the match, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick lost his father who stayed back to lead his team to victory.
Hours before the historic El-clasico contest between Barcelona and Real Madrid kicked off in Camp Nou, the Catalan team announced that the team manager, Hansi Flick had lost his father the very morning.
The coach, despite his deep personal loss, stood by his team as they played to win on the emotional night. Barcelona, who were well-positioned to win the trophy, defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to win their second straight La Liga title.
Marcus Rashford scored a stunning free-kick in the ninth minute to break the deadlock. Soon after, in the 18th minute, Ferran Torres double the lead with another stunner. The victory gave Barcelona a 14-point advantage at the top, which will be impossible to reach. Even a draw would have been enough for them to win the title.
It doesn't get better for Barcelona to win the Spanish League title after defeating their nemesis who ended up having a trophy-less season. However, all great stories have tragedy hidden somewhere.
Barcelona players dedicated the victory to the memory of Hansi's father. The coach, overcome by mixed emotions, said after the match, "I'll never forget this moment. My team is fantastic, and I'm delighted. I'm very proud of my players. It's thrilling to be with the fans, in a Clasico, beating Real Madrid. We played very well, we defended very well, and we scored two great goals."
In the post match press conference, the coach shared details of his "tough day" and thanked his players for coming together and supporting him like family.
Hansi Flick is only the second Barcelona coach to secure victory in his first two home La Liga fixtures against Real Madrid in the 21st century, after Pep Guardiola who won first three in 2010.
Barcelona players deserve the result given the consistency and dedication they have shown throughout the league. They have taken to the streets of their city to celebrate the achievement with culers.