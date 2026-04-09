Barcelona coach Hansi Flick unhappy with refereeing decisions in match against Atletico Madrid

Almost ten minutes into the second Barcelona appealed for a penalty after Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso already played the ball before defender Marc Pubill placed it in the six-yard box for the goal kick. Referee Istvan Kovacs kept the play on despite protests from the Barca bench and was not called to the VAR monitor.

Angered at the decision, Flick told the media, "I don't know why VAR hasn't been used. The referee ... I think ​he's brilliant. We all make mistakes, but what's the point of VAR? I just can't understand it. It should have been a penalty, a second yellow and a red card as he already ​had a booking. This is exactly what shouldn't happen".

Despite Flick's anger, Atletico coach Diego Simeone thought otherwise. "It's a matter of common sense. The ‌referee saw ⁠it as it was. That Marc (Pubill) received what appeared to be a pass from his teammate to start the move, the referee saw it the same way as Marc saw it. Then we can look at as many situations as we like", he said.

Hansi Flick was also not happy with Pau Cubarsi's dismissal because he felt there was not "enough contact" since the "ball was behind him". "I ⁠don't know. ​It might be, or it might not be. ​I don't know if he touched him enough. But in other situations, when the ball is touched by ​the hand, it's very clear to me", the Barcelona manager said.