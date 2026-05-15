Artist Sultana Hasan unveils a new solo art exhibition in Bengaluru

“I have endeavoured to capture moments that I experienced in nature. Specifically, my focus has been on trees, landscapes, still life and flowers. There are 29 pieces, which include mixed-media paintings on canvas and paper as well as pen and ink drawings. I have grouped them into still life, forest and park walks, landscapes, rockscapes and floral designs,” Sultana shares.

Sultana Hasan’s creations are a celebration of Earth’s bountiful array offered to mankind and we humans have taken the gift of god for granted. “I started working on this series about a year ago, but the ideas began to germinate during Covid, where one had more time to reflect on the fragility of life and to observe and commune with nature, unhindered in its splendour. Though my subjects appear realistic, whether they are stills, trees, forests, rockscapes or lakeside walks, I think of all these elements in human terms as though they are friends that have their own inner life,” she tells us.