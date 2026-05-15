Artist Sultana Hasan unveils a new solo art exhibition in Bengaluru

Reminiscent of French artist Edouard Manet’s renditions and Impressionism, Sultana Hasan’s new series of works is influenced by her time in Paris. Rooted in Nature leans towards an element of abstraction that ignites one’s curiosity, evident in layers of mixed media in a mosaic of collage and the use of pigments, that resonates in a medley of colours.
“I have endeavoured to capture moments that I experienced in nature. Specifically, my focus has been on trees, landscapes, still life and flowers. There are 29 pieces, which include mixed-media paintings on canvas and paper as well as pen and ink drawings. I have grouped them into still life, forest and park walks, landscapes, rockscapes and floral designs,” Sultana shares.
Sultana Hasan’s creations are a celebration of Earth’s bountiful array offered to mankind and we humans have taken the gift of god for granted. “I started working on this series about a year ago, but the ideas began to germinate during Covid, where one had more time to reflect on the fragility of life and to observe and commune with nature, unhindered in its splendour. Though my subjects appear realistic, whether they are stills, trees, forests, rockscapes or lakeside walks, I think of all these elements in human terms as though they are friends that have their own inner life,” she tells us.
There is a tonal quality in her textural play that is riveting in every composition. “I select based on the specific subject and mood. I rely a lot on improvisation, but most of my works include acrylic paint, inks and charcoal, which I combine with collages of my own paintings and prints, along with different types of paper. I use these elements to build up textured surfaces. The textures are built up in several layers of tissues and paper that are primed and scraped into with palette knives and then further glued with yet more layers,” the artist reveals.
On till May 20, 11 am to 6.30 pm. At MKF Museum of Art, Lavelle Road.