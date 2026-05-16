All you need to know about world’s highest art biennale 2026 that is set to be hosted in Ladakh

The terrain at 3,600 metres above sea level is such that any stroll here requires one to bargain with breathing itself. However, in August, the area is set to witness the world’s highest biennale of art as the sā Ladakh Biennale makes its return from August 1-10, 2026. It will convert the corridor between Leh and Kargil into an enormous open-air exhibit under the title of ‘Signals from Another Star’, curated by Vishal K Dar and Tsering Motup in 8 locations like Basgo, Lamayuru and Kargil.

Building the world’s highest art biennale on a fragile ground

The new 2026 iteration has grown to include about 24 artists in total, integrating foreign artists like Jitish Kallat, Anna Jermolaewa, Peter Kogler, and Agnieszka Kurant with native artists including Tundup Dorjay, Chemat Dorjey, and Stanzin Samphel. These artists will work right within the landscape without having any galleries, using materials like stone, clay, and wool to create installations in response to melting glaciers, weather changes, and tourism pressures.