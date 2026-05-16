In Hyderabad, the Prakriti: A Quiet Continuum explores nature as inner landscape

K Sudheesh’s works, for instance, emerge from an intimate engagement with the backwaters connected to the Poonoor River. “The reflections on the water serve as a mirror for buried memories and the quiet, solitary moments of the human condition,” he notes. What begins as soft pastel sketches evolves into layered oil canvases, where texture becomes a metaphor for time itself. His paintings capture the hush of evening — the still water, the weight of silence — offering what he hopes will be “a sense of healing, silence, and meditative calm.”

In contrast, Roy K John turns to cultivated landscapes of Kerala, where jackfruit and banana groves appear as recurring motifs. Drawing from iconographic traditions, his works quietly reflect on the erosion of natural abundance, transforming familiar forms into subtle commentaries on ecological fragility.

Lal Bahadur Singh brings a different energy — his compositions animated by vivid juxtapositions of flora and fauna. Parrots, cows, and bulls inhabit spaces that oscillate between rural and urban, memory and immediacy. His works feel shaped by both lived experience and movement across geographies.