Chandigarh, Feb 2 (IANS): Eminent Punjabi writer, novelist and Sahitya Akademi Awardee, Jaswant Singh Kanwal, died at his house in Dhudike village in Moga district in Punjab on Saturday morning after a brief illness, his family said. He was 101.



"He woke up in the morning and collapsed after coming out of the bathroom," Kanwal's grandson Sumail Singh Sidhu told the media.



The last rites were held at the village cremation ground on Sunday.



Known as the 'writer of movements', Kanwal penned nearly 80 books and novels.



He received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his novel Taushali Di Hanso in 1997.



Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled his demise.



In a condolence message, Amarinder Singh described Kanwal as a versatile writer, who penned nearly 80 books and novels vividly portraying the rural life of Punjab.



The Chief Minister also lauded the immense contribution of Kanwal towards the promotion of Punjabi language, art and literature through his literary works.



He said that Kanwal would be ever remembered by one and all especially his millions of readers for his prolific writings, which lent a voice to the plight of the common man grappling with several socio-economic hardships.



A void has been created with the death of Kanwal in the literary circles, which is difficult to be filled, the Chief Minister added.