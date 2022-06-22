Kubbra Sait gets candid about her memoir titled Open Book

From being an awkward teen in braces to becoming a sought-after master of ceremonies to successfully portraying the transgender Kukoo on the hit Netflix series Sacred Games, Kubbra Sait has broken boundaries and made a name for herself.

The life and career of the actress have been written about extensively, but this marks the first time she has written about it herself. Titled Open Book, part memoir, part inspirational treatise, the book lays bare her struggles, achievements, joys and failures. Published by HarperCollins India, the book will contain 24 chapters, each named idiosyncratically after the pivotal theme outlining the narrative of every chapter. Over a freewheeling conversation, Kubbra Sait spoke about the thought behind it, the challenges and why she felt the need to pen her memoir so early in her life.

Talking about what inspired her to pen down her life in black and white on pages, Kubbra says, “During the first lockdown when we didn’t know what to do with our free time is when I decided to write the memoir. Everyone was looking to enrol in courses, learn a new skill, make banana bread or whip up dalgona coffee, I was like, ‘I want to do something that’s useful to me’. Even though I tried to make banana bread too, I failed. Like everyone, it was an emotionally low point for me too during the early phases of lockdown.” Adding, “The thought of writing a memoir came to me and I took it up.

There was no pressure on me and moreover, the book is not a statement. There was no need for me to prove anything with the book. The entire process of writing took me eight months. The easiest part was naming the book. The title The Open Book felt apt for the memoir.” The fact that Kubbra was not afraid to fail as an author, gave her the required fuel and adrenaline to push ahead. Even though she enjoyed the entire writing process, there are a few chapters in the book which are close to her.

“The chapter about my school and hugs are very dear to me. I love to be hugged and during the pandemic, we were all alone with no one to meet, let’s forget to hug. Spirituality helped me to go through those troubled times. Then again there’s this one chapter in the book, where it brought back challenging memories — I had lumps in my throat. Then there is one chapter ‘Face the Talk’, a very important chapter of my life which I needed to share but it would need a strong stomach to hear the truth,” she shares.

When asked about the thought to attempt a memoir a few years later, when she had more of a journey to tell strike her or not? “Don’t worry, I might pen a mega autobiography too if I feel the need in future. There I will include all the things I have missed putting it down in The Open Book. I feel writing a book is an art, if in the future I feel like pursuing it again, I will do so,” Kubbra explains. The actress is working on a lot of projects, web series and films — slated for early next year.