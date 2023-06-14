Wolverine co-creator John Romita Sr passes away aged 93

Avid Marvel and Wolverine readers woke up with heavy hearts when the news of legendary comic artist John Romita Sr's death broke. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his son, John Romita Jr, who penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and mourned his father's demise. Romita Jr shared that the Wolverine co-creator passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday morning.

His post read, "I say this with a heavy heart, My father, John Romita passed away peacefully in his sleep this Monday morning. He is a legend in the art world and it would be my honor to follow in his footsteps. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family. He was the greatest man I ever met."

President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, Jim Lee, took to the comment section and offered condolences to the bereaved family. A part of his note read, "Your dad was a big part of me getting into the right mindset. The way he interacted with pros and beginners alike is something I tried to emulate myself as I started giving art critiques and hiring new talent. My deep condolences to you and your family. I’m so sorry…We lost an absolute legend who was as humble and kind as he was talented."

Apart from contemporaries and peers from the industry, fans are also mourning his demise and trending snippets from his comic work on Twitter.