The upcoming edition of Bengaluru Poetry Festival is packed with big names from the poetry world

“Some are sort of fruits of many years of our labour,” adds Subodh when we asked how the list of artistes was decided for the festival. “Varun Grover being the classic example. We have been inviting Varun to our festival from our first edition. So from 2016, every year without fail, we get in touch with Varun. This time, the stars aligned and his schedule aligned,” he adds. Every year, they also try and get some headliners to appeal to a slightly larger audience than just poetry lovers. Artistes like Shankar Mahadevan and Ila Arun, who are connected to the world of poetry, also bring in new audiences. Subodh believes that part of the curation process is also to expand the community. “When Shankar Mahadevan brings his own audience, they might come there because they know him as a musician. But when they come there and see that his music is all set in poetry, they become part of this larger poetry community. We also always try to include new languages into the festival,” says Subodh.