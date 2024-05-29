Exploring the realm of artist books

When I sent a special collector’s edition of my book Shelf Aware: A Love Affair with Books to my friend and artist Marco Santini, he sent it back to me as a piece of art, masterfully designed and beautifully framed. Marco had spent hours carefully cutting away pages from the book, picking the right words, elevating the artwork and in the process telling a new story. That was my introduction to the world of the artist books – in this case, you could also call it an altered book! Marco has taken many classic books, signed by authors such as Pablo Picasso, Frida Kahlo, Ansel Adams and Marc Chagall and converted them into pieces of art for his Signature Series.

Artist books are books made by artists that are intended to be viewed as works of art. They stand at the intersection of visual art and literature, transcending the conventional boundaries of both disciplines. The roots of the artist book can be traced back to ancient civilisations, when scribes adorned manuscripts with intricate illustrations and decorative motifs.

However, the modern concept of the artist book emerged in the early 20th century, spurred by avant-garde movements such as dadaism and surrealism. Artists such as Marcel Duchamp, Max Ernst and Salvador Dali experimented with the book form, producing visually striking and conceptually rich works that challenged conventional reading practices.

One of the strangest yet most beautiful artist books is the much sought-after Codex Seraphinianus, first published in 1981. This visual encyclopedia of an unknown world written in an unknown language has fuelled much debate over its meaning. Written for the information age and addressing the import of coding and decoding in genetics, literary criticism and computer science, the Codex confused, fascinated and enchanted a generation.

Created by Italian artist Luigi Serafini, it’s a vast compendium of surreal illustrations annotated in a made-up language. The infinitely bizarre diagrams – a horse with a caterpillar rear end, umbrellas walking on human legs, a machine extruding people – make Codex impossible to put down or comprehend. I feel the book is now more relevant and timelier than ever before.