Kolkata and Germany to connect through literature at the upcoming Book Fair

Making a debut at the International Kolkata Book Fair as the focal country is Germany! The Publishers & Booksellers Guild which has been organising one of the world’s largest book fair in the City for Joy at the for the past 47 years, is now gearing up for its 48th edition next year from January 28 to February 9, 2025 at the Boimela Prangan.
Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, president of the Guild informs, “We are very excited that for the first time in the history of the International Kolkata Book Fair, Germany, a country with rich cultural heritage and literary legacy will be the Focal Theme Country in the International Kolkata Book Fair 2025.” General Secretary, Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey went on to discuss how the idea of gifting the first Book Fair to Kolkata stemmed from the iconic Frankfurt Book Fair during the unveiling of the Focal Country Logo.
Simon Kleinpass, Vice Consul of Germany in Kolkata who was in attendance during the announcement states, “Kolkata is the Cultural Capital of India. The Book Fair is the largest in the world with an approximate attendance of 2.2 million people which is about 10 times the attendance in Frankfurt Book Fair. The German Pavillion will consist of events pertaining to German Literature, Music, Theatre, Science and Technology, and more.”
Director of Goethe Institut- Max Mueller Bhavan, Astrid Wege elaborates, “The objective is to deepen the cultural landscape. The German Pavilion will highlight diversity, sustainability, a variety of exhibits, and will emerge as a forum for emerging voices in German Literature. The events would centre on literature but also explore its inter-relations with film, music, design, visual arts, and more. Translation and Libraries will also be an important part. Various facets of books including publishing, book making, and more will also find a spot. The pavilion will be designed by architect Anupama Kundu. “She confirmed the attendance of the German Ambassador to India and the Regional Director of Goethe- Institut, South Asia during the inauguration.
Chatterjee also highlighted that logistically out of almost 1300 applications, 1050 could be accommodated through stall spaces. He mentions, “Like every year, Great Britain, USA, France, Italy, Spain, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, and other Latin American countries are participating in the Book Fair. Besides there will be publications of other States like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Assam, Odisha etc. The accompanying Literature Festival will be held between February 6-8.”
The organisers would reveal further crucial information closer to the dates.