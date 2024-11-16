Kolkata and Germany to connect through literature at the upcoming Book Fair

Making a debut at the International Kolkata Book Fair as the focal country is Germany! The Publishers & Booksellers Guild which has been organising one of the world’s largest book fair in the City for Joy at the for the past 47 years, is now gearing up for its 48th edition next year from January 28 to February 9, 2025 at the Boimela Prangan.

Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, president of the Guild informs, “We are very excited that for the first time in the history of the International Kolkata Book Fair, Germany, a country with rich cultural heritage and literary legacy will be the Focal Theme Country in the International Kolkata Book Fair 2025.” General Secretary, Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey went on to discuss how the idea of gifting the first Book Fair to Kolkata stemmed from the iconic Frankfurt Book Fair during the unveiling of the Focal Country Logo.