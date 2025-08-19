The unruly histories of Delhi

Reclamation by people

History is not frozen in stone for Chandra. Heritage buildings also belong to the people. She mentions the farmers’ march to the Red Fort in 2021 to protest farm laws—the same fort used by the nation’s leaders—activist Therese Patricia Okoumou climbing the Statue of Liberty in 2018 to oppose US immigration policies, Adivasis protesting against the inauguration of Statue of Unity, and many more such instances.

While referring to such protests in one of the chapters, Chandra writes about American political scientist James C. Scott’s argument that “every act of domination is necessarily accompanied by acts of resistance”. “When peasants, serfs, untouchables, slaves, labourers and prisoners are not free to speak their mind in presence of power, Scott suggests that resistance emerges through everyday forms of subtle protests that he calls ‘hidden transcripts’.”

Her work also sheds light on Delhi's Islamic architecture from the 12th to the 17th centuries, exploring how these sites became “modern monuments” in the colonial and postcolonial eras, and “how these sites were assimilated into the archive of the public imaginary as spaces for tourism, leisure, and intellectual contemplation during the colonial and early postcolonial eras.”