Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s new book marries social discourse and food into a thought-provoking read

What started as a gift to the intellectual City of Joy in 2010, expanded to form a community of like-minded readers over the past decade and a half. The 16th Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival curated by the century-old Oxford Bookstores is all geared up to engage the audience through powerful sessions and thought-provoking dialogues between January 10-12, 2025 at Allen Park, Park Street. With over 120 writers gracing the occasion, some of the notable names include Milind Soman, Ila Arun, William Dalrymple, Akshat Gupta, Anand Neelakantan, Anuja Chandramouli, Arunava Sinha, Ira Mukhoty, Kunal Basu, Pinaki De, and Prayaag Akbar to name a few.

Over the years, it has become a platform to foster free discussions between veteran and emerging writers and their readers; a community that starts a conversation on topics like reading habits, digital trends, health, fandom, climate crisis, art, sports and more. The Poetry Café cultivates the habit of reading, listening to and discussing poems in several languages while the Oxford Junior Literary Festival tries to cultivate the habit of reading in younger generations through author-based discussions and engaging activities. It has transcended from being just another literary festival to being an icon in the cultural milieu of Kolkata.

To create a lead-up to 16 edition next year, the Festival organised a curtain raiser with the launch of 2019 Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee’s latest book Chhaunk, a discourse on social topics through the eyes of food. We caught up with Banerjee to know more about the book, his comfort food recipe, and more.

Excerpts: