George R.R. Martin not happy with The Winds of Winter delays

The celebrated author also stood by his choice to work on many other ventures—from writing for the Elden Ring game lore to executive production on the AMC show Dark Winds—rather than give full attention to the much-awaited fantasy book. He noted that most screen adaptations being ordered are from older books whose authorship is being sought out now by studios because of the success of the Game of Thrones franchise.

“Every time that happens and I announce it on my website half the internet goes crazy,” George explained, referring to fan frustration. “And I want to say ‘I did it in 1993 guys. Come on! It was lying in my drawer and they wanted it so I sold it to them!’”

George likened his different creative pursuits, including editing the Wild Cards science fiction anthology and the recent news of an animated Hercules film, to children he loves just the same. “Yes I do love Winds of Winter,” he finished, “I’m still interested in it I’m still working on it but honestly I love these other things too.”

He reaffirmed that the book is still “still a priority” and even made light of fan rumors of his health, “I’m not going to die until I see the Jets and the Giants in the Subway Super Bowl. I think that means I live forever.”