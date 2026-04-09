The Housemaid author Freida McFadden finally reveals her true identity

The author of the bestselling book The Housemaid, has revealed her identity. The book regained popularity after an eponymous film, starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney released last year.
While the world knows her as author Freida McFadden, her real name is Sara Cohen and she is a physician. The 45-year-old author said she was tired of keeping this secret and so decided to reveal her true self that had been hiding behind her pen name.
Freida McFadden has revealed her true name: Sara Cohen. The bestselling author said that it was finally time to come out in the open after years of hiding her identity.
Talking to a media house, the American author said, "I'm at a point in my career when I'm tired of this being a secret. I'm tired of people debating if I'm a real person or if I'm three men. I am a real person, and I have a real identity, and I don't have anything to hide."
Sara is a doctor, with a specialisation in brain injury, who treats brain disorders and Freida McFadden is a pen name she has used to write books and become a successful author who has sold over six million books.
The author further said that she does not really have a disguise but does wear a wig. "I have no idea how to style my hair", she said.
While a very successful doctor, Sara stopped being a full-time doctor after publishing her bestseller, The Housemaid in 2022. She has written several books in her career such as Never Lie, The Tenant, The Boyfriend, among others.
Talking about why she kept her secret, Sara said, "My whole goal was to keep it a secret until I was (ready to) step back from my doctor job...so it wouldn't be like everyone I work with suddenly knew, and it compromised my ability to do my job."
"Even though I haven't told my real name until now, I feel like I have shared the real me all along and everything I've told them has been the truth. Even though the name will be a surprise, nothing else will. I've always been genuine with my readers", the author added.