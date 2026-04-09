The Housemaid author Freida McFadden finally reveals her true identity

Talking to a media house, the American author said, "I'm at a point in my career when I'm tired of this being a secret. I'm tired of people debating if I'm a real person or if I'm three men. I am a real person, and I have a real identity, and I don't have anything to hide."

Sara is a doctor, with a specialisation in brain injury, who treats brain disorders and Freida McFadden is a pen name she has used to write books and become a successful author who has sold over six million books.

The author further said that she does not really have a disguise but does wear a wig. "I have no idea how to style my hair", she said.

While a very successful doctor, Sara stopped being a full-time doctor after publishing her bestseller, The Housemaid in 2022. She has written several books in her career such as Never Lie, The Tenant, The Boyfriend, among others.

Talking about why she kept her secret, Sara said, "My whole goal was to keep it a secret until I was (ready to) step back from my doctor job...so it wouldn't be like everyone I work with suddenly knew, and it compromised my ability to do my job."

"Even though I haven't told my real name until now, I feel like I have shared the real me all along and everything I've told them has been the truth. Even though the name will be a surprise, nothing else will. I've always been genuine with my readers", the author added.