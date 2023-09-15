A date night with the ladies of comedy

The ‘daze’ after the word ‘dating’ is more than just alliteration. “It signifies how stupefying the dating scene can be at times,” says Gabrial Gladson from the Kika Productions that is presenting the show Dating Daze where four spoken word artistes set out to share/express/vent about their rather adventurous dating lives. We catch up with them to know more:

What is Dating Daze all about?

Gomathi Harikrishnan: It’s a mix of stand-up, poetry and a bit of ranting from four girls (laughs).

Sruthi Ram: Modern dating has really left me in a ‘daze’. So, I appreciate the word play.

Anusha Kadiyala: This show is all about sharing candid stories of our tryst with finding a partner and trying to find humour in situations we end up ourselves in.

What can the audience expect?

Gomathi: Some people will relate, and some will be amused.

Sruthi: I’m going to be walking the audience through my dating life or lack thereof, using a PowerPoint presentation titled They swiped right into my heart.

Saisudha Ram: My piece is on ‘matrimonial dating’. The experience of meeting to-be grooms as recommended by parents, and how it helped me realise who I am.

Anusha: Being an all women show, this one focuses on women’s views on dating. Expect fresh

perspectives.

How have you weaved comedy into your stories?

Gomathi: My story doesn’t bring me anything but laughter. Why not share it then!

Sruthi: My dating life has been so tragic that it sounds comical.

Saisudha: Some of these experiences were funny as I lived through them. And those are what I am

presenting.

Anusha: Honestly, we don’t have to try too hard, because when we look back, we laugh a lot at our decisions!

How do you perceive people’s reception of female comedians?

Gomathi: People have started to consume content irrespective of gender. With a better mindset, there won’t be any need to identify a performer as male or female.

Sruthi: I have been conditioned to think women cannot be funny; it’s taken me three decades to realise that’s not true. Women have never been given such stages and safe spaces to express their thoughts, views and opinions, but now things are slowly changing.

Saisudha: I feel audiences are becoming more open to new artistes. My experience on stage has been quite warm with supportive audiences.

Anusha: There is definitely a critical angle and additional pressure if you are a woman performing on stage, but if the audience has decided to come to your show, I would like to assume they are

open-minded.

When women comedians crack jokes about love, dating, sex or any other taboo topic, do you think the audience laughs the same as they would if a man cracked the same joke?

Gomathi: Sometimes they do. Sometime while they laugh, they also judge.

Sruthi: What would be perceived as a casual joke when shared by men would end up in a woman getting slut shamed for sharing a similar joke.

Saisudha: It definitely depends on the crowd.

Anusha: There are some stereotypes and generalisations, and when we challenge that, some of them might not take it with a pinch of salt.

Rs 299. September 17, 4 pm to 6 pm.

At Medai – The Stage, Alwarpet

