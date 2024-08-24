Wearing many hats

Ashish Vidyarthi, known for his dynamic performances in films like Kill, TVF Pitchers, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, and Vaastav: The Reality, has seamlessly transitioned into the world of stand-up comedy with his upcoming comedy show ‘Vitthal Kaanya’ in the city. At 59, this new venture has been both thrilling and challenging for him.

Stand-up comedy offers a fresh, direct way to connect with audiences, distinct from the structured environment of theatre. He enjoys the real-time interaction with the crowd, drawing inspiration from comedians like Zakir Khan and Dave Chappelle.

His experience in portraying intense villain roles adds a unique, humorous twist to his comedy, blending his dramatic past with his new comedic style. TMS spoke to him about his journey from acting to comedy and how this transition has been for him personally.