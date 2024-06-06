When Punit Pania speaks, you listen. Period.

“I can keep going back to the first book I read or the first blog I wrote or the first time I spoke on stage in school. But for the sake of plot, the trigger was me trying to publish a satirical book without success. A friend suggested I should try the same material on stage instead of chasing publishers. The rest, as they say, is on Wikipedia,” begins stand-up comedian Punit Pania, who will be in the city with his show Notes from the Bunker. And listening to him speak, we decided to let him do all the talking.

What is Notes from the Bunker about?

I started writing this show during the lockdown. It tackles seemingly slice-of-life settings like the gym and the salon but there are social and emotional layers to it. Seemingly banal yet political, it’s a look at the neighborhoods we live in; in an increasingly polarised India. It’s been nearly four years since and the material and tone of the show have evolved. I must have performed this show a hundred times if not more. But somehow, I never performed it in Chennai before. And since I plan to record and retire this show, this will also incidentally be the last show, in Chennai.

What are the notes you treat as life lessons?

One good night does not make or break a career in stand-up, neither does one bad show. Give it everything on stage but at the same time, never forget to have fun. Freedom is the ultimate goal; fame and money are only incidental.