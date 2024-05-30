Get ready for a humourous political ‘spin’ with Lokesh Ambigapathy

Starting with television, winning reality shows, becoming an anchor, and then a stand-up artiste, Lokesh Ambigapathy has been a constant in the comedy space for 15 years now. But the most important feather in his cap is that he is one of the first comics from Tamil Nadu, who also founded the comedy group Maanga Idiots along with his friend Adhavan. “I studied engineering, so I was trained in comedy from the beginning,” he laughs.

Lokesh has done shows in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UK and other eastern countries. His upcoming show titled Indian Political Premiere League brings the similarity between cricket and the political field. “The timing is just right for this title, with the IPL season on the one hand, and elections on the other. In India, cricket, cinema and politics are like religion and there is a huge similarity between all the three. Political strategies often involve a ‘spin’, presenting information in the most favourable light, and sometimes surprising opponents with policy changes,” Lokesh says, laughing as he adds, “People say politics is a game and in sports, there is politics we all know. Media coverage is relentless, with every move scrutinised, every misstep magnified in both politics and cricket. I hope the election results are exciting unlike the playoffs!”