Get ready for a humourous political ‘spin’ with Lokesh Ambigapathy

Starting with television, winning reality shows, becoming an anchor, and then a stand-up artiste, Lokesh Ambigapathy has been a constant in the comedy space for 15 years now. But the most important feather in his cap is that he is one of the first comics from Tamil Nadu, who also founded the comedy group Maanga Idiots along with his friend Adhavan. “I studied engineering, so I was trained in comedy from the beginning,” he laughs.
Lokesh has done shows in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UK and other eastern countries. His upcoming show titled Indian Political Premiere League brings the similarity between cricket and the political field. “The timing is just right for this title, with the IPL season on the one hand, and elections on the other. In India, cricket, cinema and politics are like religion and there is a huge similarity between all the three. Political strategies often involve a ‘spin’, presenting information in the most favourable light, and sometimes surprising opponents with policy changes,” Lokesh says, laughing as he adds, “People say politics is a game and in sports, there is politics we all know. Media coverage is relentless, with every move scrutinised, every misstep magnified in both politics and cricket. I hope the election results are exciting unlike the playoffs!”
When Lokesh takes the stage, the audience can expect satire and jokes around IPL and election rallies. “It will be a fun show on the irony of Indian political system,” Lokesh promises, adding, “The show will likely balance lighthearted jokes that everyone can enjoy with sharper, more insightful humour that offers a critique of both sports and political systems, ensuring there’s something for everyone.”
Expect engaging anecdotes and stories from both cricket and political landscapes. These might include personal experiences, historical events, or fictional scenarios that blend elements from both worlds.
When we ask Lokesh if all the jokes are going to be about politics, he tells us, “The genre is a mix of sports and cricket, the current affairs involved in those fields and also how politics and cricket have evolved, of course all of it with a fun twist.” A cricket and political stand-up comedy show, it offers a unique blend of humour that taps into the passions and frustrations of both cricket fans and politically aware audiences. “It’s a chance to laugh at the absurdities of two of our favourite pastimes, and maybe even gain a new perspective on them. So, come prepared for a night of witty observations, hilarious comparisons, and plenty of laughs,” Lokesh says.
On apprehensions about political jokes, he says he does not have any. “I am only taking a fun angle on the situation. Political jokes during election season can be a minefield, but they also offer an opportunity for insightful and unifying humour. By balancing sensitivity with sharp wit, staying informed, and focusing on common experiences, I can navigate the complexities of political humour and provide audiences with much-needed laughter during a contentious time.”
Tickets at Rs 249.
June 2, 6.30 pm.
At Fika, Adyar.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain