Chennai stand-up comedians to celebrate Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday with an exclusive comedy show

Thalapathy vijay is one Kollywood actor who has always had his comic game on point. Be it delivering punch dialogues with a touch of comedy or bringing the house down with his quirky body language, he has had the audience rolling in the aisles. As one of the biggest stars of the Tamil film industry turns 50 on June 22, a bunch of Chennai stand-up comedians are all set to pay ode to their favourite matinee star with the comedy show Vijay and Vijay Only.
“This has been our dream show,” says stand-up comedian Divyanand S. “I am a die-hard fan of Vijay, and I have always wanted to do a show exclusively on him. But it’s only now, after being a stand-up comedian for three years, that I have mustered the courage and confidence to go ahead with the show. This is probably the first time that a stand-up show is being hosted to celebrate someone from the Tamil cinema fraternity, and hence, I am quite fired up,” he adds.
Apart from Divyanand, the stand-up comedy panel will star Chennai-based comedians Prakash Kumar Rathinavel, Hrishikesh, and Shyam, along with the Instagram sensation SV Niranjan.
The show comprises various formats and rounds that are set to take the audience on a fun ride. “Hardcore Vijay fans, cinema buffs, those who are not fans of Thalapathy, and middlegrounders on the panel will all be in attendance, and one can rest assured of variety on the show.”
“We will narrate hilarious anecdotes of how each of us became Vijay fans, delve into fan fights, stories of defending Thalapathy (for instance, why the film Sura didn’t work for some of us), and his other not-so-good movies as well. The icing on the cake is that the audience will get to participate in the discussion,” says Divyanand, refusing to blow the gaff further on this first-of-its-kind stand-up show.
INR 249 onwards. June 22. 4 pm. At Studio MuziCroft, Kodambakkam.
