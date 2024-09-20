Making Indians go Fuyoh!

Food meets comedy

As food is the centre of most of the viral funny videos and stage set for Nigel, the artiste opens about his tryst with food that became the perfect ingredient for his comedy career. “I was passionate about finding the best dishes and their recipes that make it delectable and different. As a child, I used to cook a lot with my mother and enjoyed making dumplings.

We used to go out to eat at restaurants together. I remember after school, there was this stall that used to serve Pan Mee, a Malaysian soup noodle dish served in a broth. Every day after school, my brother, sister, and I used to sit together and relish it, having a good time as a family.”

Growing up, he levelled up his fork-game and took it to the Internet adopting the character of Uncle Roger. Telling us about him he shares, “Asians are extremely proud of their food. We love eating and talking about it. That’s how we enjoy our life and also connect with other people.

My character Uncle Roger also went viral because he values food much like other Asians. For instance, if a Jamie Oliver Restaurant puts chutney in butter chicken, it can fume up people and they will start complaining,” he says with a laugh. “Uncle Roger echoes their sentiment and hence is a hit.”

Scroll through Nigel’s social media and Uncle Roger can be seen reviewing everything under the sun — from egg fried rice to Pot Katsu Curry, a Japanese rice dish. Some of his viral videos have fetched 37 million views on YouTube! “I review people messing dishes up,” he says.

What makes Uncle Roger’s jokes a success? “I also review dishes from other cultures—like biryani, butter, chicken, and Thai delicacies. Talking about food enables me to know about new cuisines and cultures, and what makes a dish become people’s favourite.”

Beyond funny videos, the artist has just opened his first restaurant in Malaysia, in his hometown of Kuala Lumpur, this month. He calls it the first “Uncle Roger Restaurant” serving modern Malaysian cuisine with fried rice as a speciality along with dishes like Mala Okra Fries, Popcorn Chicken, and more. But why is Uncle Roger so special to him to name a restaurant after him?

“When I was deciding on my character’s name to make funny videos, I came up with this character, whom I imagine as a Malaysian Uncle. Malaysia, much like India, used to be a British colony. In my country, there are a lot of Malaysian people who have old-school British names like Winston or Charles. I needed a character name that exudes this British colonial vibe. Roger was the first name that popped up in my mind,” he shares.