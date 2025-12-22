Comedian Anu Vaidyanathan to tour with her new stand-up hour, Allegory, in 2026

Comedian, filmmaker, and triathlete Anu Vaidyanathan, known for her relatable content and proving that you can swith careers at any time of your life, continues to expand her international profile with work spanning stand-up comedy, theatre, and film, with new projects set to tour and release through 2026.

Anu Vaidyanathan is all set to travel with her new comedy set, Allegory

Anu is currently developing a new stand-up hour, Allegory, following the global success of her debut hour BC:AD (Before Children, After Diapers). The show toured internationally after a breakout Fringe run and marked her off-Broadway debut, earning praise from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who described it as "super and funny". Her stand-up work has since reached over half a million viewers across Instagram and YouTube, building a strong audience in India and overseas.