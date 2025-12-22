Comedian Anu Vaidyanathan to tour with her new stand-up hour, Allegory, in 2026

Comedian, filmmaker, and triathlete Anu Vaidyanathan, known for her relatable content and proving that you can swith careers at any time of your life, continues to expand her international profile with work spanning stand-up comedy, theatre, and film, with new projects set to tour and release through 2026.
Anu is currently developing a new stand-up hour, Allegory, following the global success of her debut hour BC:AD (Before Children, After Diapers). The show toured internationally after a breakout Fringe run and marked her off-Broadway debut, earning praise from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who described it as "super and funny". Her stand-up work has since reached over half a million viewers across Instagram and YouTube, building a strong audience in India and overseas.
Her second stand-up hour, Blimp, marked a significant expansion into film. Originally created as a live performance, it was adapted into a short film starring Carlos Bardem, before evolving into the feature project Mischief. The feature was selected as a curated entry at the Sundance Feature Labs, signalling international recognition for Anu’s work as a writer and filmmaker.
In theatre, Anu’s hour Menagerie was reviewed by The Scotsman and later formed the basis of the film Dispatch. The project has been selected for the 2025 NFDC Producers Workshop in association with Netflix, placing it among a small group of projects representing the future of Indian independent cinema. Dispatch is scheduled for release in 2026.
Dispatch is also a part of Avani Films’ non-fiction slate, which focuses on artist-driven, character-led films. Drawing from Anu’s experience touring internationally, the film examines stand-up comedy as labour, identity, and survival, offering an intimate portrait of a globally working Indian performer.
Looking ahead, Anu will tour Allegory internationally in 2026, including performances across India and Europe, while continuing to develop new work across comedy, theatre, and film.