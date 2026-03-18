Vir Das announces landmark show at the Royal Albert Hall in London as part of his new world tour, Hey Stranger

With Hey Stranger, Vir Das continues his streak of taking Indian stand-up comedy to some of the world’s most prestigious stages. Following the success of his previous global tours, which saw him perform at historic venues and sell out theatres across continents, the upcoming show at the Royal Albert Hall marks a landmark moment in his career and a significant milestone for Indian comedy on the world stage.

The performance will be part of Vir’s expansive Hey Stranger world tour, which will see him travel across multiple countries, bringing his signature blend of sharp wit, cultural commentary.

Vir says, “Every tour feels like a new conversation with the world, and Hey Stranger is exactly that. Playing the Royal Albert Hall is incredibly special, it’s a venue that carries so much history and has hosted some of the greatest performers of all time. To bring an Indian stand-up show to that stage is both surreal and deeply humbling. I can’t wait to share this moment with the audience."