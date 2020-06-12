Kuchipudi danseuse Sandhya Raju has found a rather unique way to help the gurus during the troubled times of a pandemic. Given COVID 19, most of these dance schools have been suffering without funds, so the Hyderabad based exponent is by conducting Pramanu Pranavakaram, an exclusive online Kuchipudi workshop to raise funds for them.

“I felt a responsibility on my shoulders to ensure the custodians of my art form Kuchipudi never lose faith in their art and the community that keeps it alive,” says Sandhya, a disciple of Padma Bhushan awardee Vempati Chinna Satyam and Kishore Mosalikanti.

The three-hour workshop will start at 7 pm this Sunday, June 14. Funds raised from the workshop will be directed towards supporting Kuchipudi classical dance gurus in the heartland of Telugu region.

