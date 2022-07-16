Sadika’s act reminded me of Janet and Michael Jackson: Remo D’Souza Sadika’s act reminded me of Janet and Michael Jackson: Remo D’Souza

DID (Dance India Dance) Super Moms Season 3 contestant Sadika Khan and her choreographer Vivek’s performance to the song Dhoom Machale impressed the show’s judge, Remo D’Souza

The dance routine impressed judge Remo D’Souza so much that he compared their act to the iconic performance of Janet and Michael Jackson.

“The idea of using a 360-degree camera throughout the action was amazing and I must say that you both creatively controlled the camera and presented a wonderful performance. I never expected to see this level of performance on DID Super Moms. But, after seeing this act, I was reminded of a stunning performance delivered by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson years ago. It felt like I was watching an international dance performance. Great work,” Remo said on the show.

DID Super Moms 2022 is telecasted on Zee TV, Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm and is streaming on Zee5. The show is hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

During the audition rounds, many mothers showcased their dancing talent to the judges and from them, only some were selected for the mega auditions. The Zee TV Team chose the top 12 dancers from the mega auditions of Dance India Dance Super Moms.

The judges of the third season are Remo D’Souza who’s a choreographer, dancer, actor, and film director; Bhagyashree Dassani an actress and social worker; and Urmila Matondkar an actress and politician, known for her work in many Indian languages films.

