Veteran actress Hema Malini performs Ganga ballet in Mumbai; Esha Deol calls it ‘Absolutely remarkable’

On Sunday, veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini wowed audiences with her performance in a ballet based on the river Ganga in Mumbai. The actress had earlier performed the act in Pune and Nagpur, according to sources. The performance which entailed freestyle dance saw the actress playing the role of river Ganga. The ballet took place on the NCPA grounds and also included some ariel stunts.

Hema’s daughter Esha Deol took to her Twitter handle today to share an image of the actress from the ballet and also shared a heartfelt note, saying, “Watched my mum @dreamgirlhema perform Ganga on stage. Absolutely remarkable performance, visually stunning with a very strong message on our environment & river restoration. Must watch her next show. Love you mamma.”

Talking to the media about the event, Hema said, “I have performed different types of ballet dances around the world, and they have been liked by the public. We represent our culture by enacting characters from our mythology like Durga, and Radha Krishna in pure classical form. But, in this ballet on River Ganga, we can't put a very classical dance. So, you get to see a very free style of beautiful dances.”

Speaking about the show, Hema gave credit for the idea to the late politician Sushma Swaraj. She said, “Basically, it's a dance ballet on River Ganga by me to spread awareness regarding the cleanliness of River Ganga. It was the initiative of Sushma Swaraj, and she wanted it to happen in Banaras. Ganga is 'Dev Nadi'. She (Goddess Ganga) is coming from heaven for the benefit of humanity, and wherever the river flows, it is beautiful. It is very important to keep such a river clean. Not just Ganga, I would say, every river in the country should be kept clean. That's what the concept of this ballet is.”

Before the performance, the actress also took to social media to share a compiled clip of the previous performances of the ballet. She captioned the post, “Ganga is descending to earth on the 19th at the NCPA. A spectacle you cannot miss!”