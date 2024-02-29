It is my life, my soul, my existence: Madhavi Mudgal on Odissi dance form

A

I don't think the number of people who pursue it will make a difference. It is the society that has to come up and support the arts. Civil society has to wake up to the reality of the arts, the classical arts that we have in India. We are so lucky, so fortunate to have such traditional forms. When we say traditional forms, normally one understands museum pieces. That's not true at all. As I say, our classical forms are also our contemporary interpretations. So it's not like it's a structure that we get, but within that structure, we can make anything. Society has to wake up to see the importance of the arts in their lives, in their children's lives. Because people earn so much money today with young people earning in lakhs in the beginning that they're burnt out by the age of 13 because they've not pursued any interest. They have nothing to nourish their soul.