Exploring divinity through dance: 'Hari-Hara' recital by Meenakshi Chitharanjan in Chennai

Meenakshi maintains that Bharatanatyam is a performing art and no amount of practice in the classroom can replace the exposure one gets on stage, which is why she organises such recitals every year. With skyrocketing prices and cutthroat competition in the dance form, it has become more and more difficult to find avenues to express one’s talent. So what message she hopes to convey through the performance? “I just wish that when the audience sees the performance, they understand the essence of what we have strived to produce, and attain a sense of satisfaction and happiness that they have seen something good,” she signs off.