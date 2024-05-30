'I was immersed in a world of natyashastra and music,' says Geeta Padmakumar

How was your experience of learning from the legendary Vempati Chinna Satyam?

I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to learn from the legend. Mohana Thulasi, my teacher, used to take her senior students to him. After my graduation, I expressed my wish to learn from him, and she graciously took me to meet him.

Visiting Vempati Chinna Satyam was like stepping into a different world. Although we were in Chennai, it felt as if we were in Kuchipudi village. Our daily routine revolved around kuchipudi dance, Natyashastra and music. I was completely immersed in that world, disconnected from the outer one. Guru had an aura that enveloped us. I spent nearly six years under his guidance. During my time with him, I not only learned, but also unlearned many things. His choreographic techniques left a lasting impression on me.

We often see dance students focusing on school Kalolsavam and similar competitions. Do you believe that dance extends beyond these competitive events?

While I don’t dismiss the idea of participating in Kalolsavam, I don’t believe dance should be solely about winning contests. Competitions play a crucial role in a dancer’s growth, especially in Kerala where many celebrated dancers once participated in these competitions. Therefore, I do support them. However, dance transcends competition; it’s a divine medium of expression, creativity and connection with the audience.

Finance plays a huge part, as parents invest heavily in these festivals. Sometimes, teachers make tall promises to parents. As an instructor, I emphasise that both students and parents need to understand that onstage, we have just 10 minutes to showcase our best. Competitions are valuable learning experiences; they expose us to new methods, approaches, and help us become more presentable in front of audiences. We should view competitions as opportunities for growth.

Dance is usually considered as an expensive art form. Do you think that it is affordable for everyone?

Dance expenses depend on individual choices. You can stitch a saree that costs Rs 25,000 or opt for one priced at Rs 5,000 or less. Similarly, you can either invest in jewellery worth Rs 30,000 or choose to rent them. The real expense often lies in recording performances. If you prefer not to share your dance item with others, recording becomes necessary and it incurs additional costs. Fee of teachers also plays a significant role. Additionally, there are instances where judges may be bribed, although this is not officially considered part of “dance expenses". Ultimately, whether dance is expensive or not remains our personal choice.

Do you think kuchipudi is less popular in Kerala when compared to bharatanatyam and mohiniyattam?

The issue is people do not get to learn it systematically here. There are institutions to learn bharatanatyam and mohiniyattam, but none specifically dedicated to kuchipudi. If you want to learn the art form, you need to go to Chennai or Hyderabad. Unfortunately, some people here mistakenly believe that learning bharatanatyam and mohiniyattam will automatically enable them to perform kuchipudi. As a result, they do not take kuchipudi seriously. Despite these challenges, I do not believe these factors diminish kuchipudi’s popularity. Fortunately, a few dedicated teachers like Mohana Thulasi and Anupama Mohan continue to teach kuchipudi in a systematic manner here.

We have heard that actor Manju Warrier trained under you…

Manju started training with me during the time she made a comeback to films. She is a down-to-earth person and used to come to Thrissur while I was teaching there. She would join other students and learn nuances from me, sitting on the floor. To me, she was never a celebrity and was my student just like the others. Each student is special to me. Nowadays, however, Manju is busy with her shoots, and has not been able to attend training. I hope she rejoins soon.

(Written by Swathy Lekshmi Vikram)