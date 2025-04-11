This upcoming dance performance in Bengaluru explores the various meanings of touch

Mumbai-based dancer and choreographer Shruti Datar presents her new performance, C-Tactile: Tracing Touch, which explores the many meanings of touch — comfort, power, memory and resistance. Drawing from personal experiences, research and physical exploration, the piece delves into how touch shapes our relationships, bodies and movements in everyday urban life. Shruti lets us in on the idea behind the perfor mance, how she chose to approach the theme choreographically and lots more…

Shruti, your upcoming performance in Bengaluru is titled C-Tactile: Tracing Touch. What sparked the idea for this work?

I was drawn to the contradictions within the idea of touch. It can be a gesture of intimacy or comfort, but it can also be used to assert dominance. I wanted to explore these contradictions, especially from the perspective of navigating urban life as a woman — how our bodies are often conditioned to either avoid or initiate touch. From there, I expanded it to include personal, social and political nuances of touch.

Touch is such a layered theme. How did you choose to approach it choreographically?

This piece is rooted in a research paper I developed as part of a fellowship I received from KCC in Kolkata. As someone trained in bharatanatyam, touch was never really explored in classical settings. But in contemporary dance, physical contact becomes central — though I wasn’t always comfortable with it. So, the research paralleled my own questions: how do men and women experience touch differently? How does it shape our physicality and daily performance of actions? I avoided codified movement and instead built the piece through contemporary idioms, journaling, personal memories and studio explorations.