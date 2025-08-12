Indian diaspora in New York City to celebrate Independence Day with a dance festival

Interestingly, Shakti which explores the female divinity also refers to performances on the themes of mother, a universal subject that touches every heart. The program is backed by the Consulate General of India in New Delhi. Perfoming troupes include Nandanik Dance Troupe from Pittsburgh with choreographer and soloist Subhajit Khush Das from Kolkata in a new production on the Goddess Kali; choreographers Bijayini Satpathy, Maya Kulkarni, Lada Pada, Sonali Skandan, Swathi Gundapuneedi-Atluri, Subhajit Khush Das, Renjith Babu and Malini Srinivasan. They will explore dance styles like Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathakali, and Uday Shankar.

Hollander states, “When you're sitting at the park, in a community of people whom you don't know, and you are shoulder to shoulder with people of all cultures, ethnicities, and ages; I think there's a sense of celebrating human nature and celebrating what we have in common.” This indicates the Battery Dance Festival, the longest running free public dance Festival does not just celebrate the Diaspora or the culture it celebrates the oneness that one achieves through cosmopolitamism and universalism.