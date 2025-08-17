German choreographer and performing artiste Stephanie Thiersch’s performances blend art and spirituality

A

I met her the first time online a year ago when I was looking for someone to collaborate with artistically in India. Someone sent across her music which I listened to and it was an instant opening for me. It opened emotional senses and the voice touched me. I thought she would be an amazing person to meet.

Then we talked on the phone over the year and had the feeling through our conversations that we had experiences to share. Some weeks ago I went to Santiniketan to her Ashram, where I stayed for three days. We had the time to exchange songs, thoughts, tell about each other’s artistic approaches, a chance to follow the spiritual path of the Ashram and Baul tradition.