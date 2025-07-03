Malaysian Dancer January Low to Perform Odissi Solo ‘Sembah’ in Delhi

The Malay word, Sembah, means to pay honour or homage. It also refers to the gesture of praying hands—like namasté, or Anjali Mudra in Indian classical dance. For Low, the piece is a way of honouring her three-decade-long practice and personal journey. “It is my own form of reverence—to the form, to myself as a person, a woman, a mother. It’s about honouring Odissi, its traditions and the dance history through the life I’ve lived,” she says.

Though Sembah reflects parts of her Malaysian identity, Low remains true to Odissi’s traditions—beginning with the Manglacharan, followed by an Ashtapadi and a Pallavi. She will perform four pieces in total, including a composition titled ‘Hamsadhwani Namami’ by her guru, Odissi exponent Bijayini Satpathy.

Low began training with Satpathy—whom she fondly calls “Didi”—during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. The mentorship, conducted online, marked her return to Odissi after a break following marriage and motherhood. “Training with Didi is intense—even though it’s not face-to-face. The body has to be in top condition to keep up. She brings such grace and rigour—it brought Odissi back into my body.”