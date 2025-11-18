Delhi prepares to honour Kathak legend Pandit Shambhu Maharaj

Between 1952-1954, on the invitation of Nirmala Joshi, an eminent art connoisseur, Shambhu Maharaj came to Delhi to introduce Kathak to the cultural capital of newly independent India. He became the head of the department of the newly formed Kathak Kendra, then part of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, which went on to become an independent institution in 1964.

Among his disciples were some of the most influential names in Kathak — including Sitara Devi, Maya Rao, Manjushree Chatterjee, Reba Vidyarthi, Kumudini Lakhia, Uma Sharma and Pandit Birju Maharaj

This year marks the 118th birth anniversary of the maestro. To honour his legacy, the Delhi-based arts organisation, Dhwani is presenting Smriti ‘2025’, an evening dedicated to Indian classical music and dance that aims to bring Shambhu Maharaj’s legacy back into public memory.