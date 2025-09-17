Remembering, Mohan Khokar a dance historian

The event marks an assembling of India’s dance fraternity in tribute to the scholar with a big presence of the city’s stars and gurus, including Padma Shri awardees Ranjana Gauhar, Shovana Narayan, Vanashree Rao, Madhavi Mudgal, alongwith luminaries such as Sharon Lowen, Rajendra Gangani, Jayaprabha Menon, Malathi Shyam, Papiha Desai, Ambika Panicker, Vidha Lal and younger artistes Meenu Thakur, Arushi Mudgal, Sayani Chakraborty, Kevin Bachan, Sangita Chatterjee, Tanya Saxena, Manpreet, Ravi Yadav and many more.

The 3rd Memorial Talk will be given by Dr Karan Singh (Padma Vibhushan). Trustees Dr Sonal Mansingh, Dr Padma Subrahmanyam and Dr Bharat Gupt will be seen virtually through specially curated film messages, reiterating their long links to the Mohan Khokar Dance Collection at IGNCA.

Prof. Mohan Khokar’s vast legacy includes the Mohan Khokar Dance Collection (MCDC), now housed at IGNCA, preserved under the leadership of Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi with the Conservation and Cultural Archives team led by Achal Pandya.