New Delhi, April 6 (ANI): The band Duran Duran's bassist John Taylor on Monday revealed to his followers that he had tested positive for coronavirus 'almost three weeks ago' and is now feeling 'okay'.

The 59-year-old musician took to Instagram to share his recovery story, in which he assured that "we can and will beat this" pandemic.

"DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago," he started off the caption.

Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 years old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of COVID 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover," the musician continued.

The bass guitarist further addressed that the "enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic" is the reason he spoke out about the recovery story.

"My heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing," he added.

"Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy particularly, the UK and the US and everywhere in the world, I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN. cannot wait to be back on stage again, sharing new music, love, and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John," the musician concluded.

Earlier, singer Pink also revealed that she, too, has tested positive for coronavirus. However, a re-test done a few days ago showed the results negatively.

The Sober singer further announced that she is donating USD 1 million to support the health care professionals and front line responders for their efforts every day in battling coronavirus.