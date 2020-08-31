BTS made history yet again at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. The much-loved K-pop band became the first-ever Asian act to win MTV Video Music Award For Best Pop.

The group comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were up for VMAs for Best Choreography, Best Pop and Best K-Pop —all of which they won — this year for their music video for ON. They’ve won VMAs before — the fan-voted Best Group award as well as Best K-Pop in 2019. But, their nomination for Best Pop was the first time the group, or any Asian group.

The group also took the stage at the VMAs to perform their brand new single Dynamite live for the very first time, dancing through the streets of New York City via a massive virtual setup filmed in Seoul. Dressed in Seventies-style suits, the group showed off their smooth choreography and powerful stage presence. Dynamite is the group’s first English track.

Dynamite has broken numerous records. The official music video that release August 21 became the biggest YouTube live premiere in the website’s history, raking in 3 million peak concurrent viewers. The video also holds the record for most views for a music video in 24 hours with 101.1 million views.